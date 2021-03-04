Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 56,032 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Eaton Vance worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,910,707 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $37,133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1,771.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 279,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 14,595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 249,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $15,832,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

