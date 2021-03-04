Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 56,687 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

ALNY stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

