Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 1,989.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.86% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.