Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,767 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $188.90 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

