Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 767,102 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.83% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $20,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,574 shares of company stock valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

