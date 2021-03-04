Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 229,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

