Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,556 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $141,345,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,303,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

CNP stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

