Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 55,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.09 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

