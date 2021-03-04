Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 689,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Splunk worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK opened at $143.19 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

