Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,996,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

