Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of STORE Capital worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Truist upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

