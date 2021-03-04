Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,629 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.96% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,576 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MX stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $763.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

