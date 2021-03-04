Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.87 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399,474 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.87 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

