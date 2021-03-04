Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.20 Million Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,359 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.82% of City Office REIT worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in City Office REIT by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

CIO opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $473.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,092.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

