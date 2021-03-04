Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.70 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of CyrusOne worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CONE shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.