Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.75 Million Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.29% of Carter Bankshares worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.03.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

