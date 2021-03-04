Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.71 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Graco worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after buying an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after buying an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after buying an additional 105,266 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.