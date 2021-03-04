Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.94 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.48% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

