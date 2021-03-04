Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brown & Brown by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brown & Brown by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

