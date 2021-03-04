Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,039,828 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.90% of IMAX worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

