Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 13,233 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,688,922 shares of company stock valued at $285,724,655. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

STX stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

