Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 38,963 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Evergy worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

