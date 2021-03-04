Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 130.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,141,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,544.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,084 shares of company stock valued at $72,154,125 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

