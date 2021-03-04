Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $907,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.