Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Raymond James worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,969 shares of company stock worth $26,990,122 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

