Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $370.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $413.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.