Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

BJ opened at $38.60 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

