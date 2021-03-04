Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,111 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $83.42 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

