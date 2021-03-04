Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 126,631 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,631 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

