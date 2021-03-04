Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,327 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Snap-on worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,447,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,365,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $214.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $218.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.