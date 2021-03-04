Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,379 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of WEX worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,297 shares of company stock worth $30,394,513. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

