Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 44,586 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of United Airlines worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.