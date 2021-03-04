Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,853 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

