Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,037 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Wynn Resorts worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of WYNN opened at $135.62 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

