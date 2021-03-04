Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. David Loasby lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

