Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

MDRX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

