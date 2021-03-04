Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10,205.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.