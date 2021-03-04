Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

