Almace Shards Market Cap Tops $245,231.18 (ALMX)

Almace Shards (CURRENCY:ALMX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Almace Shards token can now be bought for $24.52 or 0.00052234 BTC on popular exchanges. Almace Shards has a market capitalization of $245,231.18 and approximately $3,247.00 worth of Almace Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Almace Shards has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00468927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00070338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00078043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00084002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00468962 BTC.

Almace Shards Token Profile

Almace Shards’ total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for Almace Shards is www.niftex.com/launches/details/ALMX . The official message board for Almace Shards is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

