Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $1.90 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $330.49 million and approximately $211.07 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.39 or 0.00481434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00072594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.00495388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053035 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

