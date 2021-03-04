Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $36.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,047.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,964.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,725.37. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

