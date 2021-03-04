Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($58.82).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALO. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

ALO stock opened at €43.84 ($51.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.27. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.