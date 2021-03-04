Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($58.82).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALO shares. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €43.84 ($51.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.36 and a 200 day moving average of €44.27. Alstom SA has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

