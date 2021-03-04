Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $41.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 265,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after buying an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

