Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATUSF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

ATUSF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,421. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 732,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

