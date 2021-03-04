Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE ALS traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$13.84. 387,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.06 million and a P/E ratio of -18.99. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$16.73.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

