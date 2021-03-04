Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.84. 387,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,354. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.06 million and a P/E ratio of -18.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.48.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

