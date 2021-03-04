Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.51

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $7.22. Alto Ingredients shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 4,925,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $449.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

