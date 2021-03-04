Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $45.05 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 125.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

