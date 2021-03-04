Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Short Interest Update

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMAR opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Amarillo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Get Amarillo Biosciences alerts:

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, discovers and develops biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses six issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and one patent associated with a dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.